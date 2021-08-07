Navy Pier Fireworks

New method for capturing fireworks where you leave the shutter open on bulb mode and use a black card to cover and uncover the lens multiple times for the right number of seconds to get the full exposure, thereby capturing several full fireworks on one image. I had read about this and tried it earlier using a large black lens cap larger than my lens but it didn't work well because of too much light leak. But when @pattyp cut out square black foam boards, it worked perfectly! What I liked about the outcome is how each firework remains distinct because I covered the lens in between each one. I also like how the ferris wheel size and location makes it look like one of the fireworks.