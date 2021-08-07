Previous
Next
Navy Pier Fireworks by jyokota
Photo 2084

Navy Pier Fireworks

New method for capturing fireworks where you leave the shutter open on bulb mode and use a black card to cover and uncover the lens multiple times for the right number of seconds to get the full exposure, thereby capturing several full fireworks on one image. I had read about this and tried it earlier using a large black lens cap larger than my lens but it didn't work well because of too much light leak. But when @pattyp cut out square black foam boards, it worked perfectly! What I liked about the outcome is how each firework remains distinct because I covered the lens in between each one. I also like how the ferris wheel size and location makes it look like one of the fireworks.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise