Photo 2173
Colliision Drops: Hovering
The moment before the collision. Two drops are released one after the other so the first one is bouncing back up from the splash and collides with the second.
12th January 2022
12th Jan 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
face
,
water
,
color
,
drop
,
splash
,
collision
,
fluorescent
,
splash-photography
