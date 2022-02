Short-Eared Owl

I've been really frustrated with my new birding lens because the focusing doesn't work well. I kept attributing it to user error, steep learning curve, etc. but finally the camera store is taking the lens back and giving me a new one. Sadly, not in time for this shot. It's challenging enough to try to photograph an owl in the dark. But even a bad shot of a short-eared owl flying is still memorable!