Sclater's Crowned Pigeon by jyokota
Photo 2194

Sclater's Crowned Pigeon

A winter trip to the zoo in very cold weather means bird houses that are warm is the best place to photograph!
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
