Old Post Office Elevators by jyokota
Photo 2207

Old Post Office Elevators

Original ones, no doubt. But each door functions differently.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Diana ace
The cener one looks like what we a "paternoster," in Germany. Lovely find and shot.
February 13th, 2022  
