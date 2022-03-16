Previous
Lion is still sad . . . by jyokota
Photo 2240

Lion is still sad . . .

Because people behind him continue fighting.

Same lion, different camera, different lens, three years ago: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2019-04-14

Both times with @caterina
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

