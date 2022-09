Palouse Perkins House

Such a mix of weather! While standing there with a tripod, it went from cloudy to rain to sunshine. This is an "abandoned" house in that nobody lives in it, but it is important to family history and they currently live next door and keep an eye on the house that has been in the family since settling in the Palouse. The fields around it are planted with wheat this year, and some years with canola and other crops.