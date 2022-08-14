Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2329
Palouse: Grain Depositing
Giant trucks roll into this place, get weighed, and they deposit their contents into this giant machine.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2829
photos
243
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
10th August 2022 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wheat
,
grains
,
palouse
Corinne C
ace
Wow, that's a big equipment
September 7th, 2022
