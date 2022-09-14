Previous
Nighttime Selfie by jyokota
Photo 2335

Nighttime Selfie

The two selfie-takers seem oblivious to the bizarreness of the fountain behind them depicting women spouting water from their breasts. Or maybe that's why they are taking selfies in front of the fountain.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
JackieR ace
Oh do please tag for people-photographer challenge!
September 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Lol
September 24th, 2022  
