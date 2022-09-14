Sign up
Photo 2335
Nighttime Selfie
The two selfie-takers seem oblivious to the bizarreness of the fountain behind them depicting women spouting water from their breasts. Or maybe that's why they are taking selfies in front of the fountain.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
night
photography
italy
fountain
nighttime
selfie
bologna
nettuno
jy-nighttime
jy-italy
jy-bologna
JackieR
Oh do please tag for people-photographer challenge!
September 24th, 2022
Corinne C
Lol
September 24th, 2022
