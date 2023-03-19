Previous
Shelling soramame by jyokota
Shelling soramame

Although most market sellers were female, there were some men selling, too. This one is shelling "soramame" (I don't know what they are called in English), the beans by his elbow.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
Bill Ososki ace
Believe it's called a fava bean or a broad bean. Like your shot, the man is nicely posed and framed by his goods. And the apple box is from the USA, likely Washington State.
July 26th, 2023  
