Photo 2406
Shelling soramame
Although most market sellers were female, there were some men selling, too. This one is shelling "soramame" (I don't know what they are called in English), the beans by his elbow.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
food
market
vietnam
selling
hue
jy-vietnam
Bill Ososki
Believe it's called a fava bean or a broad bean. Like your shot, the man is nicely posed and framed by his goods. And the apple box is from the USA, likely Washington State.
July 26th, 2023
