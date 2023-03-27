Previous
Hanoi Traffic by jyokota
Hanoi Traffic

I didn't see a single accident. Only the tourists looked bewildered while the locals seemed to perceive exactly when and how to move about.
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness.....that's bonkers....it's like Cornwall during the summer holidays !!! Although much like your pic....the tourists don't know where they are going......but the locals do!
August 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
That was one of the things I enjoyed in Hanoi, watching the traffic at an intersection from a balcony up high. The things you'd see. Best advice I was given for crossing the road was - commit, make eye contact and don't waver. Still hairy though ha ha.
August 29th, 2023  
