Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2414
Hanoi Traffic
I didn't see a single accident. Only the tourists looked bewildered while the locals seemed to perceive exactly when and how to move about.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2914
photos
227
followers
121
following
661% complete
View this month »
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th March 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
traffic
,
scooter
,
hanoi
,
vietnam
,
jy-vietnam
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness.....that's bonkers....it's like Cornwall during the summer holidays !!! Although much like your pic....the tourists don't know where they are going......but the locals do!
August 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
That was one of the things I enjoyed in Hanoi, watching the traffic at an intersection from a balcony up high. The things you'd see. Best advice I was given for crossing the road was - commit, make eye contact and don't waver. Still hairy though ha ha.
August 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close