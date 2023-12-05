Previous
Next
Cuban Car Maintenance by jyokota
Photo 2439

Cuban Car Maintenance

5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
holy cow! that is a beauty. lovely colour but are they trying to fix it or cannibalise it, you think? a genius mechanic would probably fix this and be road worthy, it still looks solid to me. aces!
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise