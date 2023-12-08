Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2442
Focus on the Tiny Marble
These boys were intently playing, and it took me awhile to realize they were all focusing on the tiny little marble on the ground. They'd take a pose, standing, then throw the marble down. I'd never seen marbles played like this before.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2942
photos
223
followers
120
following
669% complete
View this month »
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boys
,
playing
,
games
,
marbles
,
cuba
,
camagüey
,
jy-cuba
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds fascintating
January 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great composition of this street picture.
January 7th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great composition
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close