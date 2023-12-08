Previous
Focus on the Tiny Marble by jyokota
Photo 2442

Focus on the Tiny Marble

These boys were intently playing, and it took me awhile to realize they were all focusing on the tiny little marble on the ground. They'd take a pose, standing, then throw the marble down. I'd never seen marbles played like this before.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Sounds fascintating
January 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great composition of this street picture.
January 7th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Great composition
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise