Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 2450
Shopping for Peppers
This outdoor market had built-in stalls as well as open areas where people put their foods on the ground or on tables. I like how you can see the aisle beyond this one by looking. between the two pepper shoppers. I have SO MANY market photos!!!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
shopping
,
street
,
market
,
cuba
,
street-photography
,
camagüey
,
jy-cuba
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 11th, 2024
