Beach Duo by k9photo
Beach Duo

Walking on the beach this morning I spotted a few of these plants growing in the sand. Most were singles but these two were growing close together.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
KV
A lovely green against the sand... it almost looks as if the plants are floating.
January 31st, 2020  
