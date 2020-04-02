Sign up
93 / 365
Morning Rays
"Mine is the sunlight
Mine is the morning
Born of the one light Eden saw play
Praise with elation, praise every morning
God's recreation of the new day” Cat Stevens
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
1
1
365
NIKON D3500
2nd April 2020 7:41am
tree
sunlight
nikon
morning
shadows
rays
japanese red maple
d3500
