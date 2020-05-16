Previous
Next
Back to Nature by k9photo
137 / 365

Back to Nature

"The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of humans." (Unknown)
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the different colors and textures of the wood in the building and how nature is taking over.
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise