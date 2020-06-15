Sign up
Fire Pink
Info about fire pink wildflower:
https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/silene_virginica.shtml
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th June 2020 9:07am
Tags
red
,
nikon
,
wildflower
,
d3500
,
“fire
,
pink”
KV
ace
Love the sharp red flower and the way the ferns look in the background. I also love the dying flower buds... awesome shot!
June 15th, 2020
