Fire Pink by k9photo
167 / 365

Fire Pink

Info about fire pink wildflower:
https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/silene_virginica.shtml
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
45% complete

KV ace
Love the sharp red flower and the way the ferns look in the background. I also love the dying flower buds... awesome shot!
June 15th, 2020  
