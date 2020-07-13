Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Playing Cards
"Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will." - Jawaharlal Nehru
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
195
photos
49
followers
72
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th July 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
playing cards
,
micro
,
d3500
Santina
ace
I like your composition, very creative, and I like the reflection that the playing cards show
July 13th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Nice balanced composition !
July 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close