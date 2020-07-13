Previous
Playing Cards by k9photo
195 / 365

Playing Cards

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will." - Jawaharlal Nehru
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
53% complete

Photo Details

Santina ace
I like your composition, very creative, and I like the reflection that the playing cards show
July 13th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Nice balanced composition !
July 13th, 2020  
