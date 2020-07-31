Sign up
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Military Jeep 3
After living in this area for many, many years we decided to check out the small, local airport. We discovered an outdoor display of military vehicles that are from a museum that will be relocating to the airport grounds.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
213
photos
51
followers
72
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
31st July 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
jeep
,
military
,
d3500
KV
ace
Cool POV... love that it is an Air Force jeep and that the windshield is down.
July 31st, 2020
