Military Jeep 3 by k9photo
Military Jeep 3

After living in this area for many, many years we decided to check out the small, local airport. We discovered an outdoor display of military vehicles that are from a museum that will be relocating to the airport grounds.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Kate

I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
KV ace
Cool POV... love that it is an Air Force jeep and that the windshield is down.
July 31st, 2020  
