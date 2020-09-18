Previous
Next
Zebra Longwing by k9photo
262 / 365

Zebra Longwing

The zebra longing butterfly is mostly found in Florida (state butterfly), Texas, and Mexico but this one was at Smith-Gilbert Gardens today. I had never spotted a zebra longwing even on my trips to Florida. (for more info see http://gardeningsoul.blogspot.com/2017/10/spotting-zebra-longwing-butterfly-in.html )
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 18th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Lovely shot
September 18th, 2020  
KV ace
Gorgeous! Love the shallow DOF and the super sharp butterfly... nice!
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise