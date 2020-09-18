Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
262 / 365
Zebra Longwing
The zebra longing butterfly is mostly found in Florida (state butterfly), Texas, and Mexico but this one was at Smith-Gilbert Gardens today. I had never spotted a zebra longwing even on my trips to Florida. (for more info see
http://gardeningsoul.blogspot.com/2017/10/spotting-zebra-longwing-butterfly-in.html
)
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
262
photos
56
followers
41
following
71% complete
View this month »
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th September 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
butterfly
,
zebra longwing
,
sony a7iii
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 18th, 2020
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Lovely shot
September 18th, 2020
KV
ace
Gorgeous! Love the shallow DOF and the super sharp butterfly... nice!
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close