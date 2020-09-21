Sign up
Farm Security
“No race can prosper until it learns there is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.” (Booker T. Washington)
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Tags
fence
,
farm
,
sunflowers
,
sony a7iii
KV
ace
Perfect point of focus... lovely!
September 21st, 2020
