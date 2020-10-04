Previous
Delayed Harvest Moon by k9photo
278 / 365

Delayed Harvest Moon

Although the harvest full moon was 3 days ago it still looked full this morning. The harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox which is usually in September but this year it was on October 1st.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
76% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
October 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and silhouettes.
October 4th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 4th, 2020  
