Previous
Next
Autumn Sunrise by k9photo
279 / 365

Autumn Sunrise

“The fog is a magician who performs the art of erasing things without actually erasing them!” (Mehmet Murat ildan)
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
I love the delicate layers of colors! Like sky lasagne 🌅
October 5th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely landscape capture!
October 5th, 2020  
KV ace
What a sight to behold... majestic!
October 5th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That’s gorgeous
October 5th, 2020  
Yolanda
Very beautiful
October 5th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
so stunningly beautiful
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise