279 / 365
Autumn Sunrise
“The fog is a magician who performs the art of erasing things without actually erasing them!” (Mehmet Murat ildan)
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th October 2020 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
autumn
,
lake
,
sony a7iii
Dustyloup
ace
I love the delicate layers of colors! Like sky lasagne 🌅
October 5th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely landscape capture!
October 5th, 2020
KV
ace
What a sight to behold... majestic!
October 5th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That’s gorgeous
October 5th, 2020
Yolanda
Very beautiful
October 5th, 2020
Alexandra DG
so stunningly beautiful
October 5th, 2020
