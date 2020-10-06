Sign up
Campfire
Watching the flames of a campfire is always so relaxing. It was chilly enough this morning to warrant lighting our Little Red Campfire as we waited for sunrise.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th October 2020 6:59am
campfire
,
sony a7iii
KV
ace
Love the dance of the flames!
October 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these dancing flames, so cosy looking.
October 6th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful flames - great on black
October 6th, 2020
