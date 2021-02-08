Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 405
Beach Treasures
During our last camping trip to the coast I collected just a couple shells and pebbles as moments of our trip.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
463
photos
86
followers
65
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Latest from all albums
55
402
403
56
57
404
58
405
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th February 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Like the swirl on the right!
February 8th, 2021
kali
ace
nicely photographed
February 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close