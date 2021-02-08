Previous
Next
Beach Treasures by k9photo
Photo 405

Beach Treasures

During our last camping trip to the coast I collected just a couple shells and pebbles as moments of our trip.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Like the swirl on the right!
February 8th, 2021  
kali ace
nicely photographed
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise