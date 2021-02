Selfie 3

"Note to self: Never ride a motorcycle in stilettos and a miniskirt." (Maggie Grace)



My first visit to the Barber Motorsports Museum was at a cramped location in downtown Birmingham, AL. Now the museum is in a huge building with awesome displays of motorcycles as well as sports cars. I started riding with a Nighthawk 450 and my last bike was a Goldwing trike but I mostly rode Yamaha cruisers - Virago and VStar.