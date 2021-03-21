Previous
Two Pink Blossoms by k9photo
Two Pink Blossoms

"A flower is not better when it blooms than when it is merely a bud; at each stage it is the same thing — a flower in the process of expressing its potential.” (Paulo Coelho, Warrior of the Light)
21st March 2021

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
