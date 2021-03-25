Previous
Next
Touch of Green by k9photo
Photo 450

Touch of Green

"Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence." (Hal Borland)
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Stellar light.
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise