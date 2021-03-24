Sign up
Photo 449
Yellow Jacket American Holly
“Some painters transform the sun into a yellow spot, others transform a yellow spot into the sun.” (Pablo Picasso) I greatly appreciate all the comments and favs. We are still camping and have poor connectivity.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Kate
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
yellow
rainbow2021
Carrie Shepeard
Love the vibrant colors
March 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful with the blue sky background!
March 24th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great shot and colors
March 24th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Love the blue sky and contrasting blossoms
March 24th, 2021
Jean
ace
So pretty against the sky
March 24th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful against the blue sky.
March 24th, 2021
