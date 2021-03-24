Previous
Next
Yellow Jacket American Holly by k9photo
Photo 449

Yellow Jacket American Holly

“Some painters transform the sun into a yellow spot, others transform a yellow spot into the sun.” (Pablo Picasso) I greatly appreciate all the comments and favs. We are still camping and have poor connectivity.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Love the vibrant colors
March 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful with the blue sky background!
March 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great shot and colors
March 24th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Love the blue sky and contrasting blossoms
March 24th, 2021  
Jean ace
So pretty against the sky
March 24th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful against the blue sky.
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise