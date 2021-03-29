Sign up
Photo 454
Camellia Bud
“This bud of love, by summer's ripening breath, May prove a beauteous flower when next we meet."
(William Shakespeare)
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
6
1
365
ILCE-7M3
5th March 2021 11:35am
Public
red
bud
camellia
rainbow2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect quote for this tight bud.
March 29th, 2021
