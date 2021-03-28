Previous
Pink Camellia by k9photo
Photo 453

Pink Camellia

"Pink camellias symbolize a longing for someone and is given to someone who is missed." (ftd.com)
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sweet and lovely capture!
March 28th, 2021  
