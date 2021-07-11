Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 558
ETSOOI
"Create your own visual style...let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others." (Orson Welles) I just upgraded one of my editing tools (Nik Collection) and tried out several effects.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
654
photos
97
followers
83
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Latest from all albums
554
555
94
95
556
96
557
558
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th July 2021 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
etsooi-133
Diana
ace
Lovely swirl effect and colours.
July 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close