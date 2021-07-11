Previous
ETSOOI by k9photo
Photo 558

ETSOOI

"Create your own visual style...let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others." (Orson Welles) I just upgraded one of my editing tools (Nik Collection) and tried out several effects.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Diana ace
Lovely swirl effect and colours.
July 11th, 2021  
