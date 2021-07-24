Sign up
Photo 571
Refraction
"The colors of light are infinite through refraction, yet they all come from the same source. Thus I cannot detach myself from the wickedest soul, nor fail to identify with the most virtuous." (Dalai Lama)
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
leaf
,
raindrops
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! I love this.
July 24th, 2021
