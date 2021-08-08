Previous
Inkspot Morning Glory by k9photo
Photo 586

Inkspot Morning Glory

"A morning-glory at my window satisfies me more than the metaphysics of books." (Walt Whitman)
8th August 2021

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
