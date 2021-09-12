Previous
Spider Lily by k9photo
Photo 621

Spider Lily

We unexpectedly had no service at the campgrounds where we have been for the past few days. Uploading several photos to try to catch up for the month. No need to comment. Sorry I haven’t been able to view and comment on your photos.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Kate

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
You have caught the light beautifully on the flower.
September 14th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beauty!
September 14th, 2021  
