Photo 621
Spider Lily
We unexpectedly had no service at the campgrounds where we have been for the past few days. Uploading several photos to try to catch up for the month. No need to comment. Sorry I haven’t been able to view and comment on your photos.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
ILCE-6600
9th September 2021 12:06pm
Susan Wakely
ace
You have caught the light beautifully on the flower.
September 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beauty!
September 14th, 2021
