Forsythia by k9photo
Forsythia

"Forsythia is pure joy. There is not an ounce, not a glimmer of sadness or even knowledge in forsythia. Pure, undiluted, untouched joy." (Anne Morrow Lindbergh)
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Kate

@k9photo
Mags ace
Outstanding!!!
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful!
April 4th, 2022  
