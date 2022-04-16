Previous
Hydrangea Leaves by k9photo
Hydrangea Leaves

"For still there are so many things
that I have never seen:
in every wood in every spring
there is a different green." (Bilbo's Song, Lord of the Rings, J.R. Tolkien) I am always amazed at all the shades of green so visible in Spring.
Kate

Kate
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Diana ace
Fresh young green is such a wonderful colour, great shot.
April 16th, 2022  
