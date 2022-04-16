Sign up
Photo 837
Hydrangea Leaves
"For still there are so many things
that I have never seen:
in every wood in every spring
there is a different green." (Bilbo's Song, Lord of the Rings, J.R. Tolkien) I am always amazed at all the shades of green so visible in Spring.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
986
photos
101
followers
94
following
229% complete
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th April 2022 11:01am
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
hydrangea
Diana
ace
Fresh young green is such a wonderful colour, great shot.
April 16th, 2022
