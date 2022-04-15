Sign up
Photo 836
Azalea Blooms 2
“A flower’s appeal is in its contradictions — so delicate in form yet strong in fragrance, so small in size yet big in beauty, so short in life yet long on effect.” (Terri Guillemets)
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
985
photos
101
followers
94
following
229% complete
View this month »
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th April 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bloom
,
azalea
