Previous
Next
DeSoto Falls closeup B&W by k9photo
Photo 869

DeSoto Falls closeup B&W

A closeup (using zoom lens) of the upper part of DeSoto Falls.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic!
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise