Photo 919
Eastern Giant Swallowtail
This is the butterfly stage of the caterpillar from yesterday's photo.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1072
photos
97
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd July 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot!
July 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
July 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a beauty.
July 7th, 2022
