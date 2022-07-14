Sign up
Photo 926
Reflections in Green
Another photo taken during our recent paddle on Lake Acworth.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
green
,
water
,
trees
,
lake
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shades of green. Great reflections on the water, I guess no paddlers in front of your , the water is so smooth.
July 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Amazing colours and reflections.
July 14th, 2022
