Previous
Next
Reflections in Green by k9photo
Photo 926

Reflections in Green

Another photo taken during our recent paddle on Lake Acworth.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shades of green. Great reflections on the water, I guess no paddlers in front of your , the water is so smooth.
July 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing colours and reflections.
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise