Previous
Next
Traverse-banded Flower Fly by k9photo
Photo 1003

Traverse-banded Flower Fly

"Bugs are not going to inherit the earth. They own it now. So we might as well make peace with the landlord." (Thomas Eisner)
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise