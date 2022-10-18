Previous
Next
Standout by k9photo
Photo 1022

Standout

"How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days." (John Burroughs)
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise