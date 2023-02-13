Previous
Next
Crevices by k9photo
Photo 1100

Crevices

"A secret freedom opens through a crevice you can barely see." (Rumi)
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful texture and nice range of tones.
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous textures!
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise