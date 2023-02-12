Sign up
Photo 1099
Lake Blue Ridge
“Perhaps the truth depends on a walk around the lake.” (Wallace Stevens)
12th February 2023
12th Feb 23
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1261
photos
88
followers
88
following
301% complete
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
161
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th February 2023 3:15pm
Tags
lake
,
blue ridge
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
February 23rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful glimpse through the screen of branches.
February 23rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful curves and crannies around the edges
February 23rd, 2023
