Previous
Next
Lake Blue Ridge by k9photo
Photo 1099

Lake Blue Ridge

“Perhaps the truth depends on a walk around the lake.” (Wallace Stevens)
12th February 2023 12th Feb 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Just beautiful!
February 23rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful glimpse through the screen of branches.
February 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful curves and crannies around the edges
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise