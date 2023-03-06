Previous
Worm Moon setting by k9photo
Photo 1101

Worm Moon setting

The ring around the moon this morning was intriguing as I peered at the setting moon through the trees. It was partially cloudy with tonight being a night of the full moon.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Kate

@k9photo
Corinne C ace
Nice mysterious capture
March 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very artsy and dramatic!
March 6th, 2023  
