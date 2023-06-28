Sign up
Photo 1183
Mallow and Indian Blanket
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." (Helen Keller) I think the pink flower is a mallow but I am not sure.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
flowers
mallow
indian blanket
Susan Wakely
ace
Two contrasting flowers but in harmony together.
June 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely together
June 28th, 2023
