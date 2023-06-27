Previous
Next
Variations by k9photo
Photo 1182

Variations

“The only way for existence to survive is to create different forms of existence because same things will have same talents and different things will have different talents!” (Mehmet Murat ildan)
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
June 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look great side by side
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise