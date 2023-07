Yellow Zinnia (SOOC)

The zinnia patch has many flowers in bloom - red, orange, pink, and yellow. Earlier this year we thought the patch was gone due to construction but the man who has planted it told us the construction workers were told not to disturb that area along the road. So we are glad to see this colorful patch of flowers has a chance to bloom again this year. I liked how the sunlight was on the leaves of this yellow zinnia and the background came out dark.